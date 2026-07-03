SSA issuing 250th anniversary Social Security cards

The Social Security Administration announced that it will issue limited-edition commemorative Social Security cards to children born in the United States between July 2 and Dec. 31, 2026, as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

The commemorative cards will function the same as standard Social Security cards but will feature the official Freedom 250 logo printed in black ink to mark recipients' births during the country's 250th year.

The cards will be available only through the Enumeration at Birth program, which allows parents at hospitals, birthing centers or those using licensed midwives to request a Social Security number during the birth registration process.

"Freedom 250 is a celebration of America's storied history and the monumental moments that have shaped our nation, including the creation of Social Security over 90 years ago," Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement.

The Social Security Administration said cards issued after 2026, such as replacement and duplicate cards, will not include the commemorative logo, regardless of the cardholder's birth date.