Search for woman who fell overboard Royal Caribbean's Taylor Swift-themed cruise

A desperate search continues for a 66-year-old woman who went overboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The Coast Guard told Scripps News the woman fell off the ship on Tuesday evening at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The woman had been traveling on the Allure of the Seas ship, which departed from Miami on Monday for a Taylor Swift-themed voyage in honor of the pop star wrapping up a three-night Eras Tour stop in the city.

The cruise ship was 17 miles north of the Bahamas capital of Nassau when the incident occurred.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement to Scripps News.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force has been the lead agency in charge of search efforts. The Coast Guard is also providing assistance.

The Coast Guard said it deployed both an airplane and helicopter crew to help locate the woman.

Rescue crews from both RBDF and the Coast Guard are continuing their search.

The cruise, filled with Swifties, had been on a four-night trip to the Bahamas.

RELATED STORY | The cruise era: Taylor Swift-themed cruise to set sail in 2024