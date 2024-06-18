ProPublica identifies nonprofits whose donations are being used for political fundraising

ProPublica has identified a network of connected political nonprofits whose donations aren’t going where they say they are.

The nonprofit newsroom, which investigates abuses of power, says organizations like American Breast Cancer Coalition and National Coalition for Disabled Veterans are spending almost nothing on their stated causes, and are instead funneling donations to fundraisers.

In its investigation, ProPublica found these organizations are sending upwards of 90% to fundraising efforts.

Check out ProPublica’s full investigative story here.

Scripps News previously announced a partnership with ProPublica to produce in-depth investigations on issues impacting people across the country.