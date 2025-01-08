President Biden promises full federal support as California responds to wildfires

President Joe Biden was in California Wednesday, meeting with firefighters about devastating blazes that have killed two people and triggered evacuations for tens of thousands in Los Angeles.

The president received an update from fire officials on response efforts, and then gave brief comments.

The president said he has directed the Department of Defense to make more personnel and tools available to fight the fires.

Navy helicopters have been dispatched from San Diego, the California and Nevada National Guard are mobilizing aerial firefighting assets and the U.S. Forest Service is staging fire engines near the burn.

"We're prepared to do anything and everything — as long as it takes" to fight the fires and help the community recover, President Biden said. "It's going to take time. But we're in it. The federal government's here to stay as long as you need us."

President Biden on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration for California, which will provide more federal funds and resources for recovery efforts.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in California this week to coordinate emergency response efforts for the community.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was with Biden for his briefing, thanked him for his support.

“It’s impossible for me to express the level of appreciation,” Newsom said.

President Biden was in California when the fire started, where he was originally scheduled to travel to Riverside County to announce new national monuments. On Tuesday the White House canceled the trip and President Biden stayed at his hotel, so that airspace would remain unrestricted for firefighting efforts.

He is expected to return to Washington, D.C. later on Wednesday.