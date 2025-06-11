Watch Now
Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console sells a record 3.5 million units in four days

The Switch 2 is Nintendo's first new video game platform since the original Switch debuted in 2017.
Nintendo Switch 2 display is seen at a Best Buy.
The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 has set a new benchmark in gaming following its June 5 launch.

The console sold over 3.5 million units globally in just four days, securing the title of the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever. Featuring a larger screen, improved graphics, and redesigned controllers, the Switch 2 enhances the gaming experience for users.

Pre-sales for the Switch 2 were originally set for April 9. However, Nintendo postponed sales after President Donald Trump announced a new tariff plan.

Among its notable new features is a chat function that enables voice and video communication between friends, along with the ability to share gaming screens.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently being sold at the suggested retail price of $449.99. Nintendo has also promised even more exciting announcements for July, including the release of a new 3-D platforming game starring the beloved character, Donkey Kong.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

