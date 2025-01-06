New Orleans attacker visited scenes of the shooting before it occurred, new video shows

We're learning new details about where a terrorist traveled before the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people and injured dozens.

Federal law enforcement says the man used a high-tech tool to scope out Bourbon Street prior to the attack.

One of the questions still unanswered in all this is how the attacker became radicalized in the first place.

The FBI says they are looking into two specific trips he took in 2023, which could provide some insight.

They say that in June and July of that year, the terrorist traveled from his home in Houston to two other countries.

First — to Cairo, Egypt.

And then, nearly immediately after that, he traveled to Ontario, Canada.

It's not clear who he met with during those trips, but federal law enforcement officials are looking closely into what may have happened then.

They also say he traveled to New Orleans at least twice last year before the attack, in October and November of 2024.

The FBI released new video which shows him trying out and wearing high-tech glasses made by Meta — the parent company of Facebook.

Those glasses recorded his movements as he appeared to canvas Bourbon Street and the French Quarter prior to the attack early on New Year's Day.

"For the past several years, the FBI has provided intelligence to our law enforcement partners highlighting that Isis calls for vehicle ramming attacks," said Christopher Raia, FBI deputy assistant director. "This is a tactic that has been used for many years to conduct deadly attacks on U.S. soil, and in other countries. Lone actors, as you all I'm sure now are aware, present a particular challenge to law enforcement intelligence because they are difficult to identify and investigate and disrupt — especially, when the radicalization and communication with other like-minded individuals happens online, as is believed to be the case with the New Orleans attacker."

President Joe Biden and the first lady visited New Orleans Monday.

He is expected to meet with the mayor as well as the governor of Louisiana, who have said they plan to ask the president for more federal resources for security for two major events coming to New Orleans.

The first is the Super Bowl — which the city is hosting next month.

The other is Mardi Gras. The carnival season in New Orleans kicks off on January 6th with three parades and then more taking place over multiple weeks, leading up to Fat Tuesday in early March.

It's a celebration that brings more than a million people to the city.