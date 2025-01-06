President Biden, first lady headed to New Orleans following deadly terror attack

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans on Monday afternoon following the New Year's terror attack that killed 14 people and left dozens more injured.

Even with a winter storm pushing in on Washington, the White House is moving forward with the planned visit — which will likely be the Bidens' last time traveling to the scene of a horrific tragedy while in office.

Officials in New Orleans released the names of most of the victims who suffered fatal injuries in the attack, with the exception of one person who they are still trying to identify and a British citizen whose family requested their name be withheld.

The tragic scene unfolded in the city's French Quarter last week where many were celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street.

A man identified as an Army veteran from Texas plowed through the street in a rented truck, before being fatally shot by police. The man had posted videos to social media prior to the attack proclaiming support for the Islamic State militant group, according to the FBI.

The victims in the attack range in age from as young as 18 years old to 63.

According to The Associated Press, Biden often takes the opportunity during these solemn visits to speak behind closed doors with the families of victims and offer up his personal phone number in case people want to talk later on.

The White House said the Bidens will travel to California after their stop in New Orleans.