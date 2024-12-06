Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

National Park Service announces free entry days for 2025

Entrance fees vary from park to park but are typically around $35.
Aerial view of Grand Canyon National Park.
National Park Service via Scripps News Phoenix
Aerial view of Grand Canyon National Park.
Aerial view of Grand Canyon National Park.
Posted

If visiting some national parks is on your list of New Year's resolutions, write these dates down to save some money!

The National Park Service has announced the free entry days for 2025.

The dates are:

  • Monday, January 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 19 — First Day of National Park Week
  • Thursday, June 19 — Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Monday, August 4 — Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Saturday, September 27 — National Public Lands Day
  • Tuesday, November 11 — Veterans Day

RELATED STORY | National Park Foundation gets record $100 million grant

Entry fees will be waived on those dates, but other fees such as timed entry or reservation fees may still apply.

Fees to enter vary from park to park but are typically around $35.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.