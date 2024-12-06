National Park Service announces free entry days for 2025

If visiting some national parks is on your list of New Year's resolutions, write these dates down to save some money!

The National Park Service has announced the free entry days for 2025.

The dates are:



Monday, January 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 19 — First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, June 19 — Juneteenth National Independence Day

Monday, August 4 — Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, September 27 — National Public Lands Day

Tuesday, November 11 — Veterans Day

Entry fees will be waived on those dates, but other fees such as timed entry or reservation fees may still apply.

Fees to enter vary from park to park but are typically around $35.