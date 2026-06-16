What went wrong? Investigators probing B-52 crash that killed 8 in California

Investigators are searching for answers after a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California on Monday, killing all eight people aboard.

Former Top Gun pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley said the circumstances of the crash raise significant questions because of the aircraft's design and capabilities.

“The B-52 was built and operationally deployed in the mid-'50s, late-'50s, early-'60s," Buckley told Scripps News.

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Buckley noted that while the B-52 remains a cornerstone of the Air Force's bomber fleet, a small number of the aircraft are used as flying test platforms. He said Monday's aircraft was supporting a radar modernization program and likely carried extensive monitoring equipment.

"There are a ton of data that are downloaded during all these test flights," he said. "So, the Air Force most likely knows why, sadly, this aircraft was lost and will know pretty quick."

Buckley cautioned against drawing conclusions before investigators complete their work.

“It was something clearly catastrophic on takeoff because they obviously didn't get airborne,” Buckley said.