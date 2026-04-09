US to automatically register men for the draft starting in December

Men in the United States will be automatically registered with the Selective Service System starting in December 2026 under a new law. The system maintains records for a potential military draft, though no draft is currently in place.

Previously, individuals were required to register with the Selective Service System, but a law signed by President Donald Trump in late 2025 shifts that responsibility to the federal government to streamline the process.

Under the current system, men are required to register with the Selective Service System within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Late registration is accepted until age 26.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | US-Iran ceasefire staggers amid Lebanon strikes and Strait of Hormuz closure

Failing to register is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000, up to five years in prison, or both. Those who do not register may also become ineligible for certain benefits, including federal job training programs, some state-based student aid and many federal, state and local government jobs. It can also delay U.S. citizenship proceedings for some immigrants.

The agency said it reached a milestone in 2025, with 100 million men registered since 1980.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump meets with NATO leader Rutte as he muses about pulling out of the military alliance

The U.S. last used the draft during the Vietnam War and shifted to an all-volunteer force in 1973. Although registration has remained in place, no one has been drafted in decades.

To reinstate a draft, Congress would have to pass legislation authorizing it, which would then need to be signed into law by the president.

If a draft were reinstated, a lottery based on birth dates would be used to determine the order of selection. Those turning 20 in the year of the lottery would be called first, followed by men ages 21 to 25, and then 19- and 18-year-olds.