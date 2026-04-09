US-Iran ceasefire staggers amid Lebanon strikes and Strait of Hormuz closure

A tentative ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is staggering under pressure from multiple fronts as the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted and Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed at least 182 people.

The U.S. and Iran are set to meet in Pakistan this Saturday for talks, with Vice President JD Vance leading the U.S. negotiating team. Pakistan is serving as the key moderator. Ironing out the details of the ceasefire is expected to be the first item on the agenda during peace talks this weekend before any longer-term peace agreement is considered.

Iran's parliament speaker called the ceasefire with the U.S. unreasonable, accusing the U.S. of violating three of Tehran's 10 conditions for ending the fighting.

RELATED STORY | US, Iran agree to two-week ceasefire that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Iran appears to have mined the Strait of Hormuz, evidenced by a released chart indicating a "danger zone."

The U.S. has not launched any offensive strikes since Tuesday night when the deal was announced, and Iran has not launched any major strikes in the last 24 hours. However, core countries involved disagree on key elements, including the attacks in Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance addressed the disagreements while returning to the U.S. from a trip to Hungary, noting that if the parties cannot agree on those elements, there will be a problem.

"The deal is a ceasefire, a negotiation," Vance said. "That's what we give and what they give is the straits are going to be reopened. If we don't see that happening, the president is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms."

President Donald Trump posted overnight on Truth Social that U.S. military assets will remain in the region while talks continue. Trump stated that ships, aircraft, military personnel, ammunition, and weaponry will remain in place in and around Iran until a "real agreement" is fully complied with. He added that if attacks resume, they would be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before, but stressed there would be no nuclear weapons.

Trump also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be open and safe. While the White House said yesterday that more ships were getting through, international maritime tracking agencies disagree. The agencies showed no increase in ships moving through the strait yesterday, with only a handful getting through compared to the usual dozens on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continue in Beirut after Israeli strikes hit busy commercial and residential areas without warning. The attacks killed at least 182 people, making it the deadliest day in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

The strikes came hours after the ceasefire with Iran was announced. Trump said Lebanon was not included in that deal.

Israel's military called it their largest coordinated strike of the current war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that Israel is not going to stop attacks in Lebanon.

RELATED STORY | Vance to travel to Pakistan for peace talks amid fragile Iran ceasefire

In Iran, thousands of mourners took to the streets of Tehran earlier today to mark the 40th day following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Washington, Congress is currently on a two-week spring break, but Democrats are expressing dissatisfaction with the president's actions and are seeking to rein in his military power. This follows weekend posts from the president that included profanity and a threat that an entire civilization will die.

House Democrats plan to try to force a war powers resolution through unanimous consent today during a pro forma session. The effort requires unanimous consent, meaning it only takes one of the 435 members to block it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Democrats are expected to try to push through a war powers resolution vote next week. The bill is likely subject to a 60-vote threshold, requiring Republican support that currently appears unlikely.

The ongoing conflict continues to impact gas prices. Oil prices went down yesterday, which experts attributed to optimism following the ceasefire announcement. However, experts say ceasefire talk is not enough to bring down prices at the pump until dozens of ships are seen going through the Strait of Hormuz daily.

If the strait reopens and international trading levels drop, gas prices could decrease by five or 10 cents per gallon per week. Prices are unlikely to return to levels seen six weeks ago before the war began due to the transition to more expensive summer gas and increased travel demand.