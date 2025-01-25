New Defense Secretary Hegseth: We will revive the warrior ethos

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was sworn into his new role on Saturday, one day after surviving a contentious confirmation that included three Republicans voting in opposition.

Hegseth’s nomination was approved by the Senate late Friday by a 51-50 margin after Vice President JD Vance cast his first tiebreaking vote since taking office. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell joined all 47 Democrats in opposing Hegseth’s nomination.

“The President gave us a clear mission: achieve peace through strength. We will do this in three ways — by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” Hegseth said in a message to the military on Saturday.

Hegseth's narrow confirmation follows a protracted and contentious nomination process, during which he faced allegations of sexual assault, questions over his history with alcohol, and criticism for opinions he held about women in combat roles. Senators on Capitol Hill received a sworn affidavit this week from Danielle Hegseth, Pete Hegseth's former sister-in-law, expressing concern over Hegseth’s ability to serve if confirmed.

In the affidavit, obtained by Scripps News, she alleges that Hegseth displayed behavior described as “erratic and aggressive ... over many years.” She also alleged that she witnessed Hegseth abuse alcohol, stating: “Hegseth would drink to the point of passing out,” calling him “an erratic, volatile personal with an alcohol abuse problem.”

Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017. The Associated Press reported that a woman told police Hegseth refused to let her leave a California hotel room and took her phone. Hegseth, who was not charged, reportedly told police the sexual encounter was consensual.

Hegseth was sworn in by Vance on Saturday.

As Defense secretary, Hegseth will lead an organization that includes more than 1.3 million active duty service members, 750,000 civilian personnel, and more than 811,000 National Guard and Reserve service members. Additionally, over 600,000 private sector employees provide services and support under contract to the Defense Department.

McConnell expressed his concern given Hegseth’s past and the size and scope of the Defense Department.

“Effective management of nearly 3 million military and civilian personnel, an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion, and alliances and partnerships around the world is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people and our global interests,” McConnell said. “Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been."

Hegseth has served in the Army National Guard since 2003. He served with his unit at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, volunteered to serve in Iraq, and was also deployed to Afghanistan.

Hegseth is a former co-host on "Fox & Friends Weekend." He worked for the network from 2014 until he left after his nomination by then-President-elect Trump.