Japanese aircraft carrier arrives on US shores for military testing

Black and white video from a webcam shows the moment the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga pulled into a U.S. Naval port near San Diego.

Its arrival came ahead of military readiness exercises that the U.S. military is helping its Japanese counterparts conduct off the coast of California.

"This is an indication that Japan is stepping up to the plate, that that they understand the need to increase their own defensive capabilities and increase their alliance responsibility," said Adm. Harry Harris (Ret.), U.S. Navy, chairman of the U.S. Naval Institute and a former commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet.

This Japanese vessel was originally a helicopter carrier, but it's now been converted into an aircraft carrier — one of the first two ever in Japan since World War II.

Harris said American F-35Bs will be landing on the Japanese ship. Japan has the advanced fighter jets on order. It's part of the U.S. Strategy to deter and contain China.

"So, the F-35Bs, the vertical takeoff and landing F-35Bs from the Marine Corps, will participate and help the Japanese – one, understand how to use the F35-B - and two, to test out the systems on board the Kaga," he said.

U.S. officials have said China's aggression in the South China Sea employs intimidation of coastal Asian nations, such as bullying other countries out of offshore resources and threatening shipping lanes — a concern to U.S. allies like the Philippines and Japan.

"Japan is a key ally of the U.S. It's really the key to security in East Asia. China is on the move in my opinion. They have two aircraft carriers now," Admiral Harris said, "and now they're building a aircraft carrier that resembles the U.S. carrier that has an angle deck."

As for the Kaga, it shares a name with an imperial Japanese aircraft carrier, which participated in the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was later heavily damaged by U.S. forces near Midway Atoll, where it now sits at the bottom of the ocean.

However, the admiral said it's just a name and the alliance between the U.S. and Japan has come a long way since World War II.

"You know, we're celebrating our 72nd year of the alliance this year," Admiral Harris said, "and I don't view the JS Kaga's name as an issue. I view the JS Kaga's capability as significant to strengthening Japan and strengthening our alliance."

Scripps News reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense for comment on this story, but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime, the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga will continue conducting tests off the coast of San Diego, until November 18.

