Mega Millions jackpot reaches 11th $600 million drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is back above the $600 million mark.

Nobody won Tuesday night’s drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $604 million for Friday’s drawing.

The lump-sum cash option is estimated at about $266 million.

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This is only the 11th time the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $600 million since the game began in 2002.

There have been only two jackpot winners this year: a winning ticket worth $536 million sold March 10 and a $60 million winner sold a week later.

The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 290 million.

Last year, Mega Millions increased the ticket price from $2 to $5. Jackpots also now reset to $50 million after a winning ticket is sold, up from $20 million.

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Matching the five white balls without the Mega Ball wins at least $1 million. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

