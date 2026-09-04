FCC asks judge to dismiss ABC lawsuit over broadcast licenses

The FCC is asking a federal judge to dismiss ABC’s lawsuit over broadcast licenses.

ABC sued to block the agency from taking steps that could potentially strip the network’s local broadcast licenses and force stations off the air.

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The lawsuit came after the FCC called for an early review of the licenses ahead of the usual renewal schedule.

The review began shortly after President Donald Trump called on the network to fire talk show host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke Trump disliked. Earlier this year, the FCC said in a letter it has opened an investigation into Disney/ABC and its subsidiaries "for compliance with its obligations as a licensed broadcaster." The agency, most of whose commissioners are Republicans appointed by Trump, will scrutinize Disney and ABC "for possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules, including the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination."

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Last year, Trump repeatedly blasted Kimmel over controversial remarks he made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The comedian was then briefly suspended from hosting his show in September but returned a week later.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.