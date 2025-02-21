Luigi Mangione appears in court for the first time since his arraignment

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, appeared in court Friday for the first time since his arraignment.

During the hearing lawyers discussed the evidence presented to the defense and the timeline of the case so that Judge Gregory Carro could set appropriate deadlines.

Mangione appeared in the courtroom in a green sweater, a ballistic vest and shackles.

Mangione is charged with 11 counts, including one of murder in the first degree "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" and two of murder in the second degree. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges of murder.

RELATED STORY | Accused killer Luigi Mangione reportedly accepts over $300K donated by fans for legal defense

If convicted on state charges, Mangione faces the possibility of a life sentence without parole. The federal murder charge carries the possibility of a death penalty sentence.

Following the court appearance, attorneys for Mangione addressed the public, explaining the specifics of his custody while in court.

"He's being treated differently — because he's being held in federal custody — than any other person who would be facing serious murder 1 charges in New York State Court. I made a record in court today that I don't understand what this show of danger is for," said defense attorney Karen Friedman.

Mangione has reportedly accepted more than $300,000 raised for his defense. He recently posted a message on a website established for his defense, thanking supporters.

"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he wrote. "Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions."

This is a developing story and will be updated.