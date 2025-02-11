Accused killer Luigi Mangione reportedly accepts over $300K donated by fans for legal defense

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has reportedly accepted more than $300,000 from fans to aid in his defense.

That's according to The December 4th Legal Committee, a group that is raising funds for his legal representation. "We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation," the organizers wrote.

The group said on the online fundraising site GiveSendGo that it has been in touch with Mangione's legal team, who is willing to accept the money raised on his behalf.

The group has raised nearly $328,000 as of Tuesday morning. Several of the donation comments include anecdotes from people who claim to have personal experiences with a "broken healthcare system" and others stated Mangione deserves the right to a fair trial.

The 26-year-old faces multiple murder charges in the death of Thompson, who was shot and killed outside of a hotel in New York in December.

Thompson, a husband and father, was on his way to an annual investor meeting for the healthcare company when he was killed.

A multi-day manhunt led to Mangione's arrest at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. Because of federal charges against Mangione, he could face the death penalty.

He's currently being held in a prison in Brooklyn.

