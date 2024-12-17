Suspect in health care CEO's death charged with murder as act of terrorism

Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York with multiple counts of murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Manhattan District Attorney said Mangione faces a first-degree murder charge and two second-degree murder charges. Two of those counts include allegations of committing the crimes in furtherance of terrorism and as an act of terrorism. Two of the murder charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice,” Bragg said.

Thompson was killed in Midtown Manhattan on the early morning of Dec. 4 as he walked to a hotel for a meeting with investors.

Mangione eluded authorities for nearly a week — even as police released pictures of him in and around New York City.

On Dec. 9, police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, responded to a possible sighting at a McDonald's. Officers responded and found Mangione eating breakfast at the restaurant.

Police said Mangione presented them with a fake ID before they searched his vehicle, where they say a firearm was located.

Mangione was arrested and held on forgery and firearms charges. His lawyer has said his client would fight his extradition to New York.

Magione is due back in a Pennsylvania court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

