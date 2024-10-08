Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's jewelry, political memorabilia and more up for sale

A treasure trove from the life of the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, is up for sale in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In her professional life, Feinstein championed progressive policies and broke many barriers for women in politics today. In her personal life, she collected art, jewelry and everything in between.

A year after her death in Sept. 2023, Bonhams is hosting the sale of her plethora of priceless belongings including a personal note to Feinstein from former President Jimmy Carter. The note begins with, “I’ve won some & lost some, so I can share some of your feelings,” sent to Feinstein after her loss in the California governor’s race of 1990.

The auction is peppered with memorabilia and historical artifacts from Feinstein’s political career. In addition to the note from Carter, there’s senatorial roll call documents, presidential signing pens from former President Bill Clinton and books inscribed to Feinstein from prominent political figures.

Over 70 pieces of jewelry are up for sale, led by a “dazzling” 4.14-carat diamond ring flanked by tapered baguette diamonds, estimated to fetch between $45,000 to $65,000, Bonhams said.

Artwork by American artists from Feinstein’s homes in San Francisco, Washington and Aspen, Colorado will all be featured in the auction. Many of the paintings feature scenes of California, appropriate for the representative of the state.

Notable works include “Ships Sailing in the San Francisco Bay with Fort Point in the Distance” circa 1907 by William Alexander Coulter estimated at $70,000 to $100,000 and “Vernal Falls, Yosemite Valley” circa 1863 by Enoch Wood Perry estimated at $50,000 to $70,000, according to Bonham.

The collection will be split among multiple sales. The last auction will feature Feinstein’s collection of Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian art from Oct. 14 through Oct. 24.

Feinstein died at the age of 90 in her Washington home. She was among California’s first two women senators and San Francisco’s first female mayor.

The senator was known for her support of gun control legislation, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and gay marriage, championing environmental preservation and co-founding the AMBER Alert network.