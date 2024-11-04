Kroger finalizes opioid settlement payment to 30 states

Grocery chain Kroger is taking the final steps in a $1.37 billion settlement with 30 states over the role its pharmacies played in the opioid crisis.

Attorneys general across the U.S. on Monday announced Kroger has finalized a settlement that will pay out to state opioid abatement programs.

"These funds will help people stay alive, get treatment, and begin recovery. We are also forcing these companies to change their behavior so more people don’t get addicted to these deadly drugs," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

"Today’s settlement with Kroger represents another significant step in Tennessee's fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “By holding accountable those who contributed to this epidemic, Tennessee will obtain settlement funds to address the harms inflicted by opioid abuse on families and communities across the State."

RELATED STORY | CVS, Walgreens Announce $10B Opioid Settlement

The deal is the latest in a string of nationwide suits in recent years against large companies with ties to opioid drugs. Some individual states have received hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars from drug manufacturers and other associated companies, which they will use to fund prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

The suits have targeted drug manufacturers like Janssen Pharmaceuticals, distributors like Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and pharmacy chains including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Kroger, which did not admit wrongdoing or liability as part of the agreement, says it plans to start making settlement payments early in 2025.

"Kroger has long served as a leader in combatting opioid abuse and remains committed to patient safety," the company said in a statement.

The company also agreed to new procedures in its pharmacies to monitor and report data on opioid prescriptions.