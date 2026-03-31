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King Charles III to mark 250 years of American independence on historic US trip

King Charles III will make his first U.S. state visit in April to mark 250 years of American Independence and strengthen U.K.-U.S. ties.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Britain's King Charles III as they attend a Beating Retreat musical performance on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Britain's King Charles III as they attend a Beating Retreat musical performance on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Britain's King Charles III as they attend a Beating Retreat musical performance on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
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King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.

Trump is known to be very fond of the royal family, but has had little patience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has offered only defensive support for his longtime ally in the Iran war.

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Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, but it will be his first state visit to the country. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook four state visits to the U.S.

The king also will travel to Bermuda, his first visit to the overseas territory as monarch.

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