'Kept it very, very calm': Passenger recounts near-collision at Chicago airport

A Southwest Airlines jet had to abort a landing attempt at Chicago Midway International Airport Tuesday morning after a smaller plane taxied in front of it, nearly resulting in a collision.

Video showed the flight briefly touching down before the nose pulls up as a smaller aircraft rolls across the runway in the 737's path.

Thankfully the Southwest plane was able to land safely after performing a go-around. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private business jet entered the runway without authorization.

According to FlightAware data, Flight 2504 had arrived in Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska around 9 a.m. local time.

The Scripps News Group's Molly Hudson was able to speak with one of the passengers aboard the Southwest flight who described how the entire incident went down.

“The pilot had warned us that we were about to land, and we were all ready for it and then all of a sudden we just kind of took back off, like right before we hit pavement, and we were like 'okay this is kind of weird,' but honestly it was so calm," explained Emily Novak.

"So, we went back up in the air, the pilot a few minutes later was like 'hey there was a plane on our tarmac, we just have to circle around, it’s going to be about 10 more minutes, we will get you on the ground soon and you should make your connecting flight no problem,'" Novak added. "[The pilot] kept it very, very calm. No one knew what happened."

Novak noted that she didn't see what happened until she made it to Dallas and is grateful for the way the pilot handled the situation to keep all passengers safe.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the incident.

This story was originally published by Molly Hudson with the Scripps News Group.