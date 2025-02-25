Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Southwest plane nearly collides with private jet at Chicago's Midway airport

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private business jet entered the runway without authorization.
A Southwest Airlines jet had to abort a landing attempt at Chicago Midway International Airport Tuesday morning after a smaller, private plane taxied in front of it, nearly resulting in a collision, according to CNN and other outlets. (CNN Newsource)
Chicago Southwest near collision
Posted
and last updated

A Southwest Airlines jet had to abort a landing attempt at Chicago Midway International Airport Tuesday morning after a smaller plane taxied in front of it, nearly resulting in a collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private business jet entered the runway without authorization.

Southwest Flight 2504 was able to land safely at the Chicago airport after performing a go-around, according to the FAA. The agency is investigating the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also looking into the near-collision it said in a social media statement.

Scripps News has reached out to Southwest for more information.

According to FlightAware data, Flight 2504 had arrived in Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska around 9 a.m. local time.

RELATED STORY | Two dead in midair crash involving two planes at Arizona regional airport

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.