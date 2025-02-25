Southwest plane nearly collides with private jet at Chicago's Midway airport

A Southwest Airlines jet had to abort a landing attempt at Chicago Midway International Airport Tuesday morning after a smaller plane taxied in front of it, nearly resulting in a collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private business jet entered the runway without authorization.

Southwest Flight 2504 was able to land safely at the Chicago airport after performing a go-around, according to the FAA. The agency is investigating the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also looking into the near-collision it said in a social media statement.

Scripps News has reached out to Southwest for more information.

According to FlightAware data, Flight 2504 had arrived in Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska around 9 a.m. local time.

