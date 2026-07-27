US-Iran strikes remain paused, but Trump warns of further escalation

The U.S. paused strikes on Iran over the weekend following nearly two weeks of consecutive nightly attacks.

Questions remain about where the war will head next, but the pause in strikes comes after Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine both raised concerns to President Donald Trump about escalating the war. Caine reportedly highlighted negative implications regarding the U.S. munitions stockpile, but it's unclear whether the stockpile concern or the warning of further escalation were responsible for why the U.S. paused strikes.

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Nonetheless, following the meeting, President Trump posted several artificial intelligence images over the weekend showing the U.S. targeting Iran. One showed an Iranian ship with the caption "Goodbye, Engine Room." Another said "Strike on Kharg," a reference to Iran's main oil export terminal.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of killing a sailor by attacking an Iranian vessel.

"Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor," Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a statement. "A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war. In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED."

Zelenskyy admitted to some military action, saying he recently saw "very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea — including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran."

The developments could risk two of the world's biggest conflicts colliding.