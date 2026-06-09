US begins new 'self-defense strikes' against Iran in response to Apache helicopter incident

President Trump directed the U.S. to begin new "self-defense strikes" on Iran Tuesday, in response to Iran downing a U.S. helicopter on Monday.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," U.S. Central Command wrote on social media.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 9, 2026

President Trump vowed to retaliate after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. military helicopter patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"There were two pilots involved. Both are safe and uninjured," Trump said in a post about their rescue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.