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US begins new 'self-defense strikes' against Iran in response to Apache helicopter incident

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," U.S. Central Command wrote on social media.
President Trump directed the U.S. to begin new "self-defense strikes" on Iran Tuesday, in response to Iran downing a U.S. helicopter on Monday. (Scripps News)
US begins new 'self-defense strikes' against Iran following helicopter incident
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President Trump directed the U.S. to begin new "self-defense strikes" on Iran Tuesday, in response to Iran downing a U.S. helicopter on Monday.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," U.S. Central Command wrote on social media.

President Trump vowed to retaliate after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. military helicopter patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"There were two pilots involved. Both are safe and uninjured," Trump said in a post about their rescue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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