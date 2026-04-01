In national address, Trump says Iran war could wrap in weeks

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night on the war in Iran, reiterating many points he has been making for weeks.

The president highlighted what he believes is progress in the conflict and reiterated his timeline of two to three weeks to complete the operation.

"Tonight, Iran's navy is gone. Their Air Force is ruined. Their leaders, most of them — terrorist regime they led — are now dead. Their command and control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being decimated as we speak," President Trump said.

U.S. officials say goals in Iran include preventing the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon, degrading its missile capabilities and its ability to produce more, and stopping the regime from arming, funding and directing terrorist organizations.

The attack on Iran was necessary for safety and security worldwide, President Trump said.

"For these terrorists to have nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat," he said.

The president encouraged Iran to seek a deal to end the fighting, saying the U.S. would target more critical infrastructure if necessary.

"If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants," President Trump warned.

So far, the campaign has been conducted largely through airstrikes, supported by U.S. warships in the region.

While thousands of Marines have been deployed to the region, ground troops have not been used. However, while there has not been a decision to send ground troops, Trump “wisely keeps all options at his disposal,” according to a White House official.

The president did not address the possibility of sending U.S. troops into Iran on Wednesday night.

Scripps News analyzes President Trump's address on progress in Iran

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“There are two criteria, sets of criteria for the completion of the mission. The first is the objectives themselves having been successful, which, of course, there's no doubt that they have been militarily,” said Jacob Olidort, Chief Research Officer & Director of American Security at the America First Policy Institute.

Ahead of the address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country is not the aggressor in the conflict and has acted in self-defense, blaming Israel for what he called “manufacturing an Iranian threat.”

He also appeared to try and appeal directly to many of Trump’s supporters, asking how the war prioritizes America First policies.

The Iranian leader ended his message by saying the country has “outlasted many aggressors,” suggesting the conflict may not end on the timeline Trump has outlined.

“I think militarily, we may very well be ahead of schedule, and the military has performed amazingly as usual, and yet there are not indications to me that the regime is at a breaking point. I believe they see the economic leverage as working, as splitting NATO, undermining alliances, raising the profile diplomatically of China as potential negotiator,” said David Schenker, the Taube Senior Fellow at The Washington Institute.

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Trump, ahead of the address, suggested the US would consider a ceasefire in exchange for an open Hormuz Strait, as the U.S. has pressed diplomatic efforts amidst military pressure.

“Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when the Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president on Wednesday night blamed Iran's attacks against other countries in the region for global spikes in oil prices, and warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would make those effects more severe.

He said nations that depend on oil from the Hormuz Strait would need to "build up some delayed courage" and take more responsibility for protecting the waterway.

"The hard part is done, so it should be easy," President Trump said.