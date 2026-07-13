Trump reinstates Iranian blockade, says Strait of Hormuz will stay open

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is open and will remain open, as he ordered the U.S. military to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ships and ports.

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving," President Trump said in a statement. "All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately."

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The announcement comes a day after the U.S. renewed strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Gulf nations in a flare-up that put a temporary agreement aimed at easing the Middle East conflict at risk. The ongoing exchanges of attacks have repeatedly put the fragile ceasefire at risk and fueled worries about the safety of vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

U.S. Central Command said Sunday’s operation struck roughly 140 targets, including missile and drone launch locations, weapons storage facilities, communications systems and other military infrastructure. The military said the broader assault, which was more extensive than recent strikes, was intended to reduce Iran’s capacity to endanger civilian maritime traffic.

"Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations," CENTCOM said in a statement. "Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping."

Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

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Iranian media outlets said a naval officer was killed in the early morning strike. Iran responded by targeting countries in the region that host U.S. military bases, while maintaining that it should have sole authority over the strait and could impose fees on ships passing through it.

With tensions still elevated, fuel prices climbed over the weekend. According to AAA, the national average price for gas in the U.S. now stands at $3.87 per gallon, about eight cents higher than a week ago, though still below the highs reached after fighting between the U.S. and Iran erupted.