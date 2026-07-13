Ukraine, 9 others announce coalition to protect Europe from ballistic missiles

Ukraine as well as 9 other countries have announced a coalition to protect Europe from ballistic missiles.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Paris to ask European leaders for help against Russia's missiles which have targeted his country for more than four years now.

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During the NATO summit, President Trump told Zelenskyy that the U.S. would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture its own Patriot missile interceptors — the system that, more than any other, has kept Russian ballistic missiles from finding their targets in Ukrainian cities across more than four years of war.

"We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots," Trump said. "That's pretty cool, right? This way, he can't complain that we're not giving them enough. I say, make them yourself."

The Patriot is among the few weapons that is proven to stop Russia's ballistic missiles.

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"Our top priority is anti-ballistic defense," Zelenskyy said on social media after arriving in Paris.

The countries said in a statement on Monday that "our goal is to build a shared ballistic missile defense capability for Europe."