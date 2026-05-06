Trump announces 'Project Freedom' will pause as US seeks a final deal with Iran

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would pause an effort it began on Monday to provide security for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the pause would give time to evaluate whether the U.S. could reach a lasting peace deal with Iran.

"We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," the president wrote on social media.

The president said Pakistan and other countries had requested that "Project Freedom" be paused.

That effort officially began on Monday, with U.S. forces working to help ships move through the strait amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the strait on Monday, according to U.S. Central Command.

Officials in Iran, meanwhile, have not immediately commented on President Trump's Tuesday announcement or on the potential of a lasting deal.

RELATED NEWS | US says it has broken Iran’s hold on Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire remains intact

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that Iran no longer controls the Strait of Hormuz. He said “hundreds” of ships from around the world are now lining up to pass through the waterway.

On Monday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces sank six Iranian ships at the start of Project Freedom.

Hegseth described the current hostilities as a new conflict, not a resumption of the war that began in February. He suggested that a ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains in effect.

The Trump administration has cited that ceasefire in explaining why it has not sought congressional authorization for the operation. Under the War Powers Act, conflicts lasting beyond 60 days require congressional approval.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.