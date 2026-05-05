Man indicted on 4 charges after storming security at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The man accused of storming a security area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was indicted Tuesday on four federal charges.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Cole Allen, charging him with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States; assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon; transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony; and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

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Authorities say Allen reserved a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6 and traveled by train from California to Chicago, then on to Washington in the days leading up to the dinner. He checked into the hotel April 25, the day before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Surveillance video from the night of the dinner shows Allen running past a security checkpoint before being tackled short of the ballroom, where more than 2,000 guests, including Donald Trump and members of the Cabinet in the line of succession, were gathered.

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One officer was shot in their bulletproof vest during the incident and was not seriously injured. Everyone else was safely evacuated from the building.

Investigators say Allen left behind a manifesto expressing a desire to target senior Trump administration officials. He is scheduled to appear on Monday, when he could enter a plea.