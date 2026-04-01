Specialized US aircraft deployed to Middle East could signal what's next in the Iran war

The U.S. is moving additional A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft into the Middle East as Operation Epic Fury and the war with Iran enters its second month.

Commonly known as the Warthog, the aircraft is specifically designed for close air support to protect ground troops. Military planners call the growing presence of these planes a capability signal, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump will consider it worth the risk to send American ground troops into Iran.

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Planespotters noted 12 A-10s crossing the Atlantic Ocean this week. The aircraft flew from New Hampshire and stopped at RAF Lakenheath in England, supported by aerial refueling tankers.

These reinforcements join Warthogs already operating in the theater. Since mid-March, the aircraft have been patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, using their 30-millimeter cannons to hunt Iranian attack boats.

The Pentagon says more than 120 Iranian vessels have been destroyed since the start of the war.

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The Warthog is not built for speed or stealth, but rather flies low and slow to keep American troops alive on the ground below. The Air Force has attempted to retire the aircraft for years, but Congress has kept it alive. The current conflict in Iran may demonstrate why the plane remains relevant.