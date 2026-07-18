Iran-linked attack in Jordan kills 2 U.S. troops, CENTCOM says

Two U.S. service members were killed and another remains missing after ballistic missile and drone attacks on an American base in Jordan on July 17, according to U.S. Central Command.

Four additional service members were hospitalized and later released, while others treated for minor injuries returned to duty, CENTCOM said. The command said it will withhold the identities of the fallen until their families are notified.

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The attacks come as Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned of “unforgettable lessons” if the U.S. continues its attacks. Fighting has intensified in recent days after a ceasefire between the two countries broke down.

The U.S. has sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route used to transport more than one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Although Iran’s military has been weakened by U.S. strikes, it has continued to maintain control over the strait, frustrating President Donald Trump and U.S. allies.

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The attacks came as CENTCOM said it fired missiles into Iran for a seventh consecutive day, which are "designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities."