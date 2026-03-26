Iran attacks Israel as President Trump weighs a potential land invasion

Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel on Thursday morning, injuring nine people and causing widespread damage from cluster bombs. Millions of Israelis ran for shelter as the attacks continued for hours.

Iran also struck Gulf neighbors, killing two people in Abu Dhabi when missile debris fell from an intercepted attack.

The U.S. response is currently at a crossroads, with President Donald Trump weighing a path toward a peace deal or an escalation that could include a land invasion to deliver a final blow to the Iranian military. Axios reports that preparations for escalation are underway, with thousands of Marines and paratroopers deployed to the region.

RELATED STORY | Iran war diverts US attention as Russia launches spring offensive in Ukraine

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, and its foreign minister confirmed on the social media platform X that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran are taking place. If a peace summit occurs, it would likely be hosted in Pakistan.

"There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East," Pakistan's foreign minister said. "In reality, U.S.-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the U.S. has shared 15 points being deliberated upon by Iran."

Trump expressed frustration on Truth Social regarding the negotiations and statements made on Iranian state television.

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and strange," Trump said. "They're begging us to make a deal which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated with zero chance of a comeback and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal. Wrong. They better get serious soon before it is too late because once that happens there is no turning back."

On Capitol Hill, there is growing frustration among members of Congress regarding the administration's strategy. Following a briefing at the Armed Services Committee yesterday, lawmakers sounded the alarm about the potential for ground forces in Iran.

"We're not getting answers from the administration on the endgame, on the strategy, on how they're going to protect the 50,000 troops who are in that region, how we're going to de-escalate and what our ultimate goal is," Democratic Rep. Jason Crow said. "And our service members deserve better."

RELATED STORY | Trump says US has ‘won’ war with Iran, but fighting continues

When asked if they would support troops on the ground in Iran, Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden was opposed.

"No, 100%," the lawmaker said. "Crystal clear from the beginning, no. The answer is no. We can achieve the strategic goals that Donald Trump wants to achieve without doing that. I don't support that."

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also reiterated on social media following the briefing that she would not support sending ground forces into Iran.