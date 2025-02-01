Investigators examining large debris field after deadly medical jet crash

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a medical jet to crash into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday, killing six people on board and one person on the ground.

"We haven’t seen anything like this," said Anthony Phillips, a Philadelphia City Council member, reflecting on the impact of the crash.

A child patient, a passenger and four crewmembers were aboard the plane when it crashed Friday night. The girl had just received lifesaving medical treatment at Shriner's Children's Hospital and was returning home to Mexico.

Officials said on Saturday that the plane had climbed to 1,500 feet after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. It then made a left turn followed by a right turn and then entered a steep descent before crashing. No emergency was communicated from the flight deck to the air traffic control tower, officials said.

In addition to the one person on the ground who was killed, nearly two dozen others were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident, going through a debris field spanning about five blocks. Officials are also searching for the cockpit voice recorder, which they believe may be damaged or fragmented.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance stated that their crew was experienced and the plane was in "excellent condition."

