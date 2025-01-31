Investigators begin review of black boxes following deadly mid-air collision

The National Transportation Safety Board has retrieved the flight data and voice recorders from American Airlines Flight 5342 which crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday with hopes of producing a preliminary report within 30 days.

The crash was caused by a jet attempting a land at Reagan National Airport colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter, causing both the plane and helicopter to plunge into the river.

The recovery efforts for the crash, which involved 64 people on the plane and three soldiers on a helicopter, were suspended Thursday night. Authorities believe there are no survivors from the incident.

Washington, D.C., Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said Thursday that more than two dozen bodies were pulled from the jet and one body was recovered from the helicopter.

The NTSB's analysis of the flight data and voice recorders will be crucial in determining the cause of the crash, as the investigation continues.

Skating community devastated by tragedy

Numerous members of the figure skating community were on board Flight 5342. The Skating Club of Boston confirmed that six of its members, including two former Olympians, were on board the flight.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

Wichita just hosted the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship. The event served as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and World Junior Championship teams.

Trump suggests DEI to blame for crash

While there are still many questions on whether air traffic controllers had any fault in Wednesday's collision, President Donald Trump used the plane crash to complain about diversity hiring initiatives within the Federal Aviation Administration.

President Trump said that race and gender might have played a role in Wednesday's crash.

"It may have. I don't know. Incompetence might have played a role. Well, we'll let you know that, but we want the most competent people. We don't care what race they are. We want the most competent people, especially in those positions," President Trump.

The FAA has long struggled with understaffing. On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that air traffic control staffing at Reagan National Airport was "not normal" at the time of the disaster.