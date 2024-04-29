House returns with questions about Speaker Johnson’s future

Is Washington on the brink of another battle for who should be speaker of the House? Or is a rare act of bipartisanship about to take place with Democrats stepping in to actually save Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's job?

The latter looks more likely if Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene does what she has threatened to do for weeks.

The House is returning this week for the first time since a new $95 billion foreign aid package became law.

The package helped Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and Taiwan, and even potentially bans the use of TikTok in the United States.

If Green acts, Johnson may be saved from an embarrassing political vote that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced last year. That's because Democratic leaders have hinted that they may help the Republican speaker out in a rare sign of bipartisanship.

Scripps News asked Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans recently if a speaker of the House supported by Democrats could really last long-term.

Kiggans supports Johnson.

"Some have said that could make him a dead man walking?” Scripps News’ Joe St. George asked Kiggans in an interview.

“No, I really don't. I really think Americans want us to work together,” Rep. Kiggans replied.

Johnson has spent the last few days focused on other issues, like speaking at Columbia University in the midst of widespread protests.

If Johnson's job is saved this week, it won't necessarily mean that widespread bipartisanship is expected to flourish on Capitol Hill. The election is looming and there is little expectation that new, major pieces of legislation will pass before then.

Congress' next funding fight isn't expected until September.