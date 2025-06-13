Anker power bank chargers recalled after multiple reports of burns and property damage

Over a million Anker brand phone power banks have been recalled for fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with model number A1263 sold in the U.S through various retailers like Amazon and Ebay.

Only those with qualifying serial numbers are included in the recall, which the CPSC said you can verify on Anker's website.

There have been 19 reports of fires and explosions associated with the power banks so far, the CPSC said. Two of those reports included minor burn injuries and 11 reports included property damage totaling over $60,700.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank, the CPSC said.

It is important to note that you can't throw away the power bank in your trash or recycling bins. The CPSC said, "recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire."

Instead, check for a local household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center that may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal.