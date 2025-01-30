Ground stop lifted at Reagan National Airport following deadly multi-craft crash

A ground stop put in place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, has been lifted following a deadly overnight multi-aircraft crash.

Takeoffs and landings resumed Thursday morning at the airport, though travelers have been advised to expect delays.

The mid-air collision involved a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter conducting a training flight and a regional American Airlines flight originating from Wichita, Kansas — which ultimately crashed in the nearby Potomac River.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane. At least three people were in the Black Hawk helicopter.

All passengers involved have been presumed dead.

Trump administration officials confirmed at least 30 bodies had been recovered as of Thursday morning as a recovery mission remained active.

Multiple investigations are underway in attempt to understand what actions were taken leading up to the fatal collision. But aviation experts say this is not the sort of crash that would typically take an extended period of time to comprehend — considering it was a passenger plane on a very familiar landing path and a military helicopter in an area where drills are often conducted.

Airport communications obtained by Scripps News from the time of the collision indicate that air traffic control did ask the military helicopter whether it saw the plane in sight. We did not hear the cockpit respond with a clear "yes" or "no."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it was a clear night and both the jet and helicopter were in a "standard flight pattern" at the time of the crash. Duffy added he believes the incident could have been prevented, but expressed confidence in flight safety and said the investigation is ongoing.