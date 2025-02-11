Google Maps now shows the 'Gulf of America'

Google's mapping service now shows the Gulf of America in place of the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said Monday that it would make changes to both the Gulf of Mexico and Denali when the government updates its official listings for the body of water and the mountain.

After taking office, President Donald Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed to the Gulf of America. He also ordered America's highest mountain peak be changed back to Mt. McKinley.

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” Google said in a post on X.

The company said that Maps will reflect any updates to the Geographic Names Information System, a database of more than a million geographic features in the United States.

“When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America,” Google said.

“Denali” is the mountain’s preferred name for Alaska Natives. Former President Barack Obama ordered it changed in 2015 from its previous name "McKinley," which was a tribute to President William McKinley, designated in the late 19th century by a gold prospector.

The Associated Press, which provides news around the world to multiple audiences, will refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name, which it has carried for 400 years, while acknowledging the name Gulf of America.

AP will, however, use the name Mount McKinley instead of Denali; the area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.