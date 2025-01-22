Coast Guard uses 'Gulf of America' name in its official communications

The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to executive orders from President Donald Trump to deploy assets around maritime borders and use the name “Gulf of America" when referring to Gulf of Mexico.

A news release from the maritime agency referred to it as the “maritime border between the U.S. and Mexico in the Gulf of America.”

The military branch falls under the Department of Homeland Security and patrols the Gulf in coordination with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Its website is still using the name Gulf of Mexico but the name change in official communications signals a shift.

