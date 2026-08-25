U.S. NewsEducation Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: How AI and student debt are reeshaping what Americans study Prev Next Students are choosing majors with stronger job prospects as loan costs, a softer job market and AI fears push families to focus on salary and stability. Posted and last updated Most Recent Deportation crackdown accelerates with highest ICE arrest total in months AP via Scripps News Group Australia's music industry bans AI-generated tracks from official charts AP via Scripps News Group Iranian state media video appears to threaten Barron Trump's life AP via Scripps News Group U.S. News US set for largest visa revocation in history targeting up to 200K foreigners AP via Scripps News Group 1 in 4 former NFL players who died from 2016 to 2021 had CTE, study estimates Nadia Kounang, CNN Poll: Americans want stronger rules for AI in schools Jacob Gardenswartz Scripps News Reports Scripps News Reports: Education in America About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.