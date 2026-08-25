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Interactive: How AI and student debt are reeshaping what Americans study

Students are choosing majors with stronger job prospects as loan costs, a softer job market and AI fears push families to focus on salary and stability.
Passion vs. paycheck: AI and student debt push students to rethink their majors
College students meet with school officials.
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