Founders Day brings free admission to national parks nationwide

The National Park Service is celebrating Founders Day on Tuesday with free admission to national parks nationwide.

On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation creating the National Park Service.

The day recognizes the agency’s conservation and preservation efforts across the national park system, which spans more than 50 million acres and includes 63 national parks. Of those parks, 30 charge admission fees.

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About 100 additional National Park Service sites and memorials also charge admission.

Fees vary by location but typically range from $20 to $35 per vehicle or $10 to $20 per person.

National parks recorded more than 323 million visits in 2025. The Blue Ridge Parkway was the most visited National Park Service site, drawing more than 16 million visits.

Among the 63 designated national parks, Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the most visited, with more than 11 million visits.

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