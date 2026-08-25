Passion vs. paycheck: AI and student debt push students to rethink their majors

As students pack dorms and lecture halls for the new semester, student loan costs, a cooler job market, and fears about AI-related job losses are all influencing how students choose their college majors.

This year, business, health sciences, and engineering top the list of most popular majors, according to an analysis by Student Choice, an online student loan marketplace. The company analyzed student loan applications from 2016 through May of this year.



The data shows students and families are paying much closer attention to factors like starting salaries and job opportunities when selecting a field of study.

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"When we're looking at what's growing the most right now, it really does seem to be the disciplines that have hard skills attached to them. They're very specialized," said Dustin Limburg, vice president of growth marketing at Student Choice. "Folks are looking for things they can do when they graduate."



Paying attention to where the jobs are



Aviation is among the fastest-growing majors, driven in part by high demand for pilots.



Aviation maintenance has also entered the rankings, "suggesting growing student interest in the broader aviation industry," the Student Choice report said.



Meanwhile, liberal arts, communications, and education are seeing fewer applicants.



"In the news has been a lot of reporting about pricing versus teacher pay and whether that's keeping up with the cost of the education," Limburg said.



AI fears among students



Artificial intelligence is also a factor. A study from Superhuman and Talker Research found 69% of students worry AI could cost them jobs after graduation.



College student Alessandra Roque is pursuing a public relations degree and says the field feels resilient in an AI-driven economy.

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"Especially with AI, public relations is something that really can't be replaced and that's something that makes a lot of money and everybody needs," Roque said.



Balancing passion with ROI



Not every student is choosing a major based solely on earning potential.



"I've taken into account some other paths you can go down, but I just have a love for animals and the environment and specifically the ocean," said Emerson Ingalsbe, who plans to study marine science.



Sofia Cseplo is majoring in dance performance. She acknowledges the funding challenges that come with pursuing the arts, but said her passion drives the decision.



"As long as I'm giving and sharing with the community. That's what's important to me," Cseplo said.



No matter the field a student lands on, experts at Student Choice say the biggest concern is overborrowing. If student loans could end up much higher than an expected starting salary, they say it may be worth considering a trade school or community college path first.

"Especially when there's not a decided path in front of them," Limburg explained. "So actually considering, what can they afford before they decide to specialize, which I think is a really important and really responsible way to look at things."