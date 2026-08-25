Russian drone pilot had 15 seconds to look his target in the eye. He struck anyway

Russian military channels celebrated the "elimination" of enemy forces outside Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine — until independent monitors realized the footage showed an FPV kamikaze drone targeting an unarmed young civilian riding a bicycle.

By the time Moscow attempted to wipe the clip from Telegram, the footage had already spread globally, sparking international outrage and accusations of blatant war crimes under international humanitarian law.

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As Russian forces advance to within 10 miles of Ukraine’s vital fortress city, the reach of loitering FPV drones is transforming the battle space.

This forensic breakdown from Scripps News’ chief international correspondent, Jason Bellini, traces the takeoff, the pilot's 15-second visual confirmation window, and the grim reality facing civilians living on the edge of the eastern front.