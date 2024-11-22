FAFSA form for college financial aid is officially open following delays

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is finally open for the 2025-2026 school year after a nearly two-month delay from its typical opening date.

The application for college financial aid is usually available on Oct. 1, but the Department of Education delayed the release this year in an effort to avoid a repeat of last year's rocky rollout.

It tested a new form by allowing a limited number of students and families to submit the application starting on Oct. 1 instead of opening it up to everyone.

RELATED STORY | MIT says tuition is free for all middle-class undergrad students starting in 2025

The move had lawmakers concerned, so Congress passed a bill that would require the department to open the FAFSA form on Oct. 1 every year moving forward. The bill has not been signed into law yet.

Students who hope to receive federal Pell grants and other kinds of loans for higher education have to submit a FAFSA form each year.

RELATED STORY | Student loan servicers were taking auto payments without consent, report says