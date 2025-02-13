DOGE cuts target Department of Education research

Nearly $1 billion in cuts have been proposed for the Department of Education.

The measure, announced on X by the Department of Government Efficiency, targets DEI initiatives and research.

DEI training grants and 169 research contracts have already been terminated. The Institute of Educational Sciences (IES), a nonpartisan research arm of the Department of Education, is taking the hit.

"A lot isn't clear, but it's very possible that the IES in its present form will not continue to exist," said Robert Siegler, a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University. "We think this is a version of throwing out the baby with the bathwater, that, yes, there are some problems that need to be dealt with. But it does support a lot of excellent research."

Siegel noted the critical role that the IES plays in tracking student progress and developing evidence-based recommendations for educators.

"Something I was very sad to see had been zeroed out as part of their proposed cuts for IES is what's called the 'What Works Clearinghouse'. And this is an organization within IES that tests what works," said Siegler.

The "What Works Clearinghouse" evaluates educational programs and provides resources and data. Perhaps equally important, it also identifies what doesn't work, said Siegel.

"We try all kinds of things and we squander a lot of money trying things where there's no reason to think it's going to work," said Siegler.

It's what spurred Siegler and co-author Nicole McNeil, professor of psychology at the University of Notre Dame, to publish an article with The Conversation.

Siegler pointed out the efficacy of educational strategies hinges on data-driven decisions, and losing this resource could lead to misinformed practices in classrooms nationwide.

RELATED STORY | America's students lag behind pre-pandemic levels, report shows

The IES is one of the largest funders of education research in the U.S. which could mean a significant loss of public knowledge about America's schools.

IES research covers an array of topics from helping students with fractions to addressing high school drop-out rates.

The National Center for Education Statistics, which produces the nation's report card, is not facing cuts.

The budget for the IES accounts for less than 1 percent of the Department of Education's overall budget. The Department of Education itself added up to 4% of total federal spending for the year 2024.

Advocates emphasize that while some reforms might be essential, decimating crucial research initiatives could hinder progress in educational outcomes for students across the nation.

The potential loss of data, insights, and effective educational strategies poses a significant challenge for schools striving to improve student outcomes.