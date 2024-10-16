Current and former presidents attend Ethel Kennedy's memorial service

Ethel Kennedy was memorialized in a service on Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, days after she died at the age of 96 following complications from a stroke.

President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy for Kennedy, recalling his history with Ethel and with the rest of her family.

"We saw how she picked up Bobby's cause and stamped her own mark on the country," Biden said of her efforts to further civil rights and global peace efforts. "We're a better nation and a better world because of Ethel Kennedy."

Former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton also gave remarks.

Obama recalled her drive to deliver on the causes she believed in, like civil rights.

But "As serious as Ethel was about righting wrongs, she never seemed to take herself too seriously," he said.

Ethel Kennedy is the sister-in-law of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband was assassinated — becoming an influential advocate for social justice, civil rights, and humanitarian causes.

Kennedy's funeral was on Monday in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

She leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.