Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at age 96

Ethel Kennedy, the matriarch of the influential political family, has died at the age of 96, her family announced.

Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, died Thursday from complications related to a stroke suffered last week, according to her grandson Joe Kennedy III.

"She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father," Joe Kennedy said.

Ethel Kennedy is the sister-in-law of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband was assassinated — becoming an influential advocate for social justice, civil rights, and humanitarian causes.

President Barack Obama awarded Ethel Kennedy the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 for her service.

RELATED STORY |RFK Jr. apologizes to Kennedy family for Super Bowl ad he promoted

Born in Chicago in 1928, Kennedy lived a privileged life but also saw her share of tragedy. Prior to her husband's assassination, her parents died in a plane crash. She also lost her brother in a crash about 10 years later.

Ethel Kennedy outlived two of her children: David Kennedy, who overdosed on drugs, and Micheal Kennedy, who died in a skiing accident.

Ethel Kennedy leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.