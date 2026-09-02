Tiger Woods entered plea agreement after being accused of DUI

Golfer Tiger Woods entered into a plea agreement on Wednesday on a reckless driving charge after he was arrested in March on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash in South Florida.

Prosecutors amended the original DUI with property damage charge to reckless driving, resulting in a reduced sentence. As part of the plea agreement, Woods' driving license will be suspended for five years. Woods also did not contest a refusal to submit a test charge.

Woods also entered a plea to a careless driving citation.

An image from the scene showed an SUV on its side. Authorities said Woods was able to climb out of the vehicle and was not injured. A breath test indicated that Woods had not been drinking, but Woods would not submit to a urine sample.

A police report indicated that Woods had pain medication in his pocket at the time of the crash.

Woods has won 15 major championships, second behind Jack Nicklaus.

FROM 2021 | Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Los Angeles Area Car Wreck

Woods was also seriously injured in a 2021 crash in the Los Angeles area. Authorities said at the time he was driving at nearly twice the posted speed limit of 45 mph.

In 2017, Woods was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, agreeing to pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school.