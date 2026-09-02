North Carolina becomes first state to send mail ballots as confusion over voting rules persists

North Carolina is set to once again become the first state to send out mail ballots this election cycle.

However, election officials in the United States are still facing significant uncertainty over what the rules for mail-in voting will actually be.

Every state is federally required to send mail ballots to military and overseas voters by mid-September. Despite that deadline, legal questions remain unresolved about whether President Donald Trump's executive order on mail-in voting will take effect.

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A whistleblower came forward this week alleging the U.S> Postal Service is moving forward with plans that a court has currently put on hold.

"It is troubling that there is so much uncertainty going on right now," Tammy Patrick with the nonpartisan National Association of Election Officials said.

Patrick compared this election to the COVID pandemic, when rules were changing quickly before Election Day.

Patrick said the president's directive — which calls for the Postal Service to play a bigger role in verifying who can receive a ballot — is still creating confusion, even though it is presently on hold because of a court order. She said election officials are developing contingency plans just in case.

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"I think election officials are thinking what can they do to lessen the impact of this rule if it were to go into place," Patrick said.

Patrick stressed this is not the only issue facing election officials this year. Redistricting is a hurdle in some states, and an increase in late-arriving mail ballots is also a cause for concern.

President Trump and the Department of Justice appear to have little concern with the calendar, believing election integrity is too important. Another hearing is set for Thursday.

The Center for Election Innovation & Research believes the president will ultimately lose his case.

"It's simply too late to radically change the rules of mail voting, even if it is a good idea. I think the courts are going to uphold blocking of the executive order and voters aren't going to see much change in how they vote by mail this fall," David Becker said.